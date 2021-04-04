Another warm day to start the work week

What We’re Tracking:

Continued mild tonight

A few more clouds ahead

Some showers possible midweek

Overnight temperatures will be somewhat slow to cool as southerly wind remains a factor in tonight’s weather. Low temperatures will barely drop into the upper 50s briefly before we warm right back up on Monday.

South breezes pick back up to 10-20mph by Monday afternoon and temperatures climb into the lower to middle 80s once again. Sunshine will be mixed with a bit of cloud cover at times Monday, as well.

Our next chance for showers and storms will be Tuesday into Wednesday. A few storms that may form Tuesday afternoon and evening could be strong to severe with the greatest risk being hail and strong wind. The rain may not be widespread this time, so many areas could remain dry as we head through the middle of the week. Highs will cool back in the 60s midweek before warming up again toward next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

