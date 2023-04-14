What We’re Tracking

Warm and breezy end to the week

A few storms Friday night, early Saturday

Cooler weather this weekend

We’re starting off Friday with clear skies and light winds out of the South. Most haven’t cooled down much, as we see temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A mild start to the day leading to an even warmer afternoon.

Later this afternoon temperatures are expected to warm into the middle 80s. Another warm and windy day is expected with clouds building in throughout the daytime before a strong cold front moves through later this evening.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive late Friday and into early Saturday morning. We could see some thunderstorms initially Friday evening, and a few of those could be strong to severe. Some showers and storms could linger into the morning hours on Saturday.

There does seem to be a threat of strong to severe storms with the push of this cold front. As light risk for severe weather includes a majority of the viewing area. As of right now, the main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

After our front moves through, we’ll be a bit cooler behind this system with highs over the weekend expected to be in the middle 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s. Winds will still be breezy on Saturday, making it feel colder during the morning.

Our winds finally relax a bit as we head into the first part of next week as temperatures rebound into the 70s, again. But don’t get too used to it, gusty conditions return as soon as the middle of the week along with our next chance for a few showers by Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez