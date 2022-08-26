What We’re Tracking:

Warm evening ahead

Rain chances this weekend

Cooler next week

Partly cloudy skies can be expected tonight with fairly warm temperatures and plenty of moisture in the area. Temperatures will hover in the lower 90s through about sunset with overnight lows bottoming out in the lower 70s. You can plan on a warm and humid evening for Friday night plans!

Heading into Saturday, things start to become a bit more interesting as a pattern change is set to kick off. Afternoon highs will still largely be in the lower 90s but a quickly advancing cold front will bring some much needed rain chances to the area. Some thunderstorms appear possible as well. Right now it looks like our precipitation chances could start as early as Saturday afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorm chances should linger all the way through Sunday and even into Monday as well. This will unfortunately put a bit of a damper on weekend plans but hopefully the cool off behind the front will make up for it. Highs for Sunday and Monday drop into the upper 80s.

As we turn our attention to next week, and the final week of August, it appears some more rain chances will be possible into Tuesday and Wednesday. Models are not in the best agreement right now, but it’s something to keep in mind. Highs will be in the 80s and maybe even upper 70s as the first day of Meteorological Fall starts next Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush