Another windy day ahead with more cloud cover

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer Sunday

Winds pick up even more

More rain chances early next week

Winds will continue throughout the night at 10-15 mph keeping overnight lows on the milder side in the middle 40s as cloud cover also increases.

Tomorrow, we start off with mostly cloudy skies but peaks of sunshine are still possible during the early afternoon. Slightly warmer temperatures can be expected, as well as more wind. Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s with wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

Our next rain chance looks to move in after sunset Sunday with scattered showers becoming more widespread early Monday morning. Widespread rain will continue throughout the daytime Monday so make sure you have your rain gear with you as you head out the door in the morning! Temperatures for Monday look to stay near average in the upper 50s.

Through Monday evening, there is a slight potential for a few thunderstorms to roll through the area as well but nothing looks to be significant.

With a rainy day ahead, rainfall totals will amount to 1″-2″ across the area with locally higher amounts possible for our far northwestern counties.

Rain will finally taper off early Tuesday as we start to dry things out but hold on to the cloud cover. Temperatures will stay seasonable through the first half of the work week in the middle to upper 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

