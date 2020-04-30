April ends in fine fashion while May starts with warmer, breezy and more humid weather

Monday started with rain before becoming sunny. Tuesday began clear but ended with showers and nearby storms. Wednesday was mostly cloudy early with sprinkles east before it gradually became partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Our biggest problem yesterday was the strong northwest wind. Gusty breezes of 25-50mph impacted outdoor work and actually caused random damage reports.

Today should be almost perfect, and it will likely be our best day over the next week or so. What a great way to end April with light wind, abundant sun and 70s.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 73-77

Wind: NW 5-15

Expect a clear to partly cloudy sky overnight, then partly cloudy and breezy conditions Friday with low 80s. Higher humidity and even warmer temperatures should be noticeable as the weekend begins.

Saturday should look and feel like early summer as sunshine, scattered clouds, higher dew points and southwest wind all come together. Thunderstorms may hit overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Highs should be in the 70s Sunday as temps lower a tad after the storm producing boundary goes east.

The pattern from Monday to Wednesday looks occasional wet with slightly lower numbers across northeast Kansas.

Celebrate this glorious day…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



