Arctic air continues to push into the region with snowfall for Valentine’s Day

***A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area through 6:00pm on Sunday due to brutally cold wind chills.***

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is also in effect for the entire viewing area until 6:00am Monday for accumulating snow and slippery road conditions.***

What We’re Tracking:

Accumulating snowfall today

Dangerously cold wind chills through early next week

More snow chances midweek

Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip northeastern Kansas as we head into the second half of the weekend. Several impacts will be present over the next couple of days including dangerous wind chills, accumulating snowfall, and slippery road conditions.

Wind chills this morning, and through all day today, will be extremely cold at about 15 to 20 degrees below zero. Actual air temperatures today will struggle to get above zero with even colder air expected tomorrow morning.

Snow will be present for the majority of your Valentine’s Day and through this evening. Right now the heaviest amounts are forecast for mostly the I-70 corridor and to the South where 2-4″ can generally be expected. Models are also beginning to indicate 4-6″ will be possible for areas along and south of I-35.

For our northern viewing areas, connected to the Nebraska border, you can count on roughly 1-2″ with locally higher amounts possible. Snow should begin to taper off late tonight and early Monday morning.

Monday morning looks to be the coldest of this dangerously cold air where our air temperatures could easily fall into the -10s and winds picking up at 10 to 15 mph. This will cause it to feel like -20 to -30 Monday morning where frostbite could happen within a matter of minutes.

We hold on to the brutally cold temperatures Tuesday but there are some indications that the Arctic air will start to retreat once we get to the middle of next week. Current projections give us the *chance* at breaking above freezing by this Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

