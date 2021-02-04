Arctic air on the way for the weekend

We could see gusts today between 30 and 40mph making it feel like we’re in the teens and 20s this afternoon. Light rain and snow showers move through prior to lunch time with only a dusting of snow possible.

Temperatures rebound briefly on Friday into the mid 40s, so if you need to make any cold weather preps, tomorrow is the day to do it.

A second–and much stronger–cold front will rush through Saturday, bringing us the coldest air of the winter so far. It’ll also bring us another quick shot of light snow.

Overnight lows heading into Sunday morning will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be near 10 below zero. Highs on Sunday may struggle to even make it out of the teens.