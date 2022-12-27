Today we finally begin our warm-up as that arctic air mass retreats, and highs will be back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. South winds will pick up a bit at 10-20mph, making it feel colder even as our air temperatures start to warm.

The wind will be pretty breezy through midweek as our temperatures climb into the 50s to near 60° by Thursday. However, the next couple of days should feature some sunshine before a weak front moves through late Thursday, cooling us down a few degrees as we close out 2022.

We will be keeping an eye on the next system, which should be a rain-producer for us by the end of the week, possibly into New Year’s Eve. As of right now, it appears that the bulk of the rain will be just to our east, so a few isolated showers is about as much as we could see here in Northeast Kansas.