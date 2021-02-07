Arctic air settles in with more snow expected across the region

What We’re Tracking:

More snow today and tomorrow

Bitterly cold air continues

Solid week below freezing

*Winter Weather Advisory* is in effect for Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, and Brown counties until 6:00pm this evening. Impacts include slippery road conditions with snowfall amounts of 1-2 inches expected.

A very cold start to the day can be expected as our arctic airmass settles into the region. Negative wind chill values will be present across the viewing area for the majority of the morning and only warming up slightly by the afternoon. Highs today are expected to reach the upper teens but it certainly won’t feel that way with a steady breeze out of the northeast.

Snow will also develop across much of the region today with higher snowfall amounts once again forecast to fall across the northern counties. Generally you can expect anywhere from just a dusting to an inch.

The main hazards today will continue to be bitterly cold temperatures with negative wind chill values. Slick spots on the road will also once again be a concern across the region as snowfall continues to move through.

Mostly cloudy skies will remain through the evening as we cheer on the Chiefs tonight. Temperatures will be in the teens but only feel like single digits so be sure to bundle up with several layers if possible if you’re heading out.

Another round of snow is then forecast to set up in the early hours of Monday morning with temperatures only in the teens. Some models are trying to indicate the possibility of mixed precipitation included this time so continue to be on the look out for slippery road conditions. Snowfall amounts will again be a bit higher for our northern counties with 1-2 inches possible. Lighter amounts can generally be expected further south.

Temperatures will remain in the teens all week with overnight lows only in the single digits. Wind chill values are expected to be especially cold as we head towards the second half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

