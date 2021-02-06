Arctic blast arrives today with snow expected through late afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Arctic blast hits this weekend

Snow early today

Wind chill values below zero

*Winter Weather Advisory* – from 3:00am until noon Saturday – (In effect for the whole viewing area) – Anderson, Atchison, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties

A strong Arctic cold front will rush through today, bringing us the coldest air of the winter so far. Our highs today will be in the low 20s in the morning hours, and fall into the teens by the afternoon.

Snow will fall across the region today starting this morning and continuing through late afternoon. Highest snowfall is expected to fall along, and North, of the I-70 corridor with estimates in the 2-5 inch range. For our southern viewing areas snow will be expected as well with up to 2 inches possible.

Slippery road conditions, breezy winds, and very cold wind chill values will be the main impacts today and for several days thereafter. Winds out of the northeast will keep our feels-like temperatures in the teens all day today.

Overnight lows heading into Sunday morning will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be near 10 below zero. Chances for more snow showers exist in the early morning hours as well. Highs on Sunday may struggle to even make it out of the teens. It’s going to be a cold one tomorrow night as we cheer on the Chiefs so make sure to bundle up if you’re going to be out.

Another front moves through Monday, really reinforcing the cold air. More chances for a few snow showers exist in the early morning. It looks like the frigid weather will stay on top of us for quite some time with bitterly cold temperatures (highs in the low teens and overnight lows below zero) and even colder wind chills possible all next week.

As of right now, there doesn’t seem to be any major signs of relief through the next week or so. A few snow chances will be possible throughout the week. At least Tampa, FL will be warm for the Chiefs with 60s in store for the Super Bowl!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

