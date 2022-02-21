What We’re Tracking:

Slight chance for freezing drizzle tonight

Arctic blast for middle of the week

Light snow on Thursday

A strong Arctic cold front slides through early tonight, ushering in a major change. As that moves in, we my have a chance to see some light freezing drizzle in a few spots overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow. That will be primarily over the central and northeastern parts of the viewing area as we fall into the lower 20s. Otherwise, this front passes mainly dry.

Temperatures from Monday into Tuesday could drop a staggering 40+ degrees as that strong cold front pushes into our region. Highs for the second half of the week will likely be stuck in the 20s as this very cold air mass sticks around for a few days. We’ll also be dealing with blustery north winds for Tuesday and Wednesday which will give us bitterly cold wind chills. Single digits and teens for what it will feel like on Tuesday, and we could feel much colder Wednesday morning with -10° to -15­° wind chills.

With these colder temperatures we’re also keeping an eye on our next storm system which may makes its way into the area by Thursday with light snow expected. The bulk of the heavier precipitation will be to our east, but a minor snow accumulation is possible by Thursday afternoon and evening.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller