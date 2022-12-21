What We’re Tracking:

Arctic front moves in tonight

Snow late tonight / early Thursday

Dangerously cold wind chills

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area starting this evening at 6pm until Friday at midnight.

A WIND CHILL WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area starting at midnight Wednesday until noon Friday.

The powerful arctic front that we have been watching for quite sometime is expected to finally make its arrival later this evening. Interestingly, this strong cold front has actually sped up just a bit and will likely arrive around 9:00 or 10:00 this evening for our far northern counties. Some freezing drizzle and brief snow flurries will be possible beforehand.

Snow moves in around midnight for much of the viewing area and lasts through the morning hours of Thursday. Peak snowfall appears to be during the early morning hours on Thursday, just before sunrise and during the morning commute. This storm will have significant impacts on travel during this time.

Snowfall totals will probably not be the big story with this event, although accumulating snow is still likely and so is drifting of that snow. With winds gusting up towards 40 mph visibility will be reduced significantly with near blizzard conditions possible.

As of right now, here is what the KSNT Stormtrack Weather Team is thinking for snowfall totals across the area; it should be noted that models have started to back off of the higher amounts as the cold front looks to come through faster, bringing the dry, frigid air with it.

Perhaps even more concerning at this time is the arrival of dangerously cold wind chills. The Arctic air mass that is set to intrude our viewing area by Wednesday evening, will also bring wind gusts of 40+ mph. That means that wind chills could drop into the -20s and -30s, and even as low as -40° by early Thursday and Friday.

Heading into the holiday weekend, things will still be extremely cold, but we should start to see improvements. Christmas Eve looks sunny with highs in the lower 10s, and Christmas morning we may actually start to see our lows get above 0°. It may not be until Monday or Tuesday that we get above freezing again.

Buckle up for a crazy week with weather and the holidays and we’ll keep you up to date with the latest here and on air! Be safe and happy holidays from the 27 News Storm Track Weather Team – Matt, Gaby, Becky, and Ryan.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush