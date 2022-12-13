TOPEKA (KSNT) – A surge of cold temperatures are expected next week just before Christmas.

The National Weather Service reports that an “arctic outbreak” is becoming more likely for Dec. 21-27. Well below normal temperatures are expected throughout much of the Midwest and near the East Coast. Subzero temperatures are also possible for some areas all the way into the Christmas weekend.

“Prepare for the Arctic Chill by having winter clothes & winter weather survival kit,” National Weather Service statement.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller weighed in on the possible conditions for next week.

“There is still a lot uncertain in the forecast for the days leading up to and including Christmas Day,” Miller said. “One thing that does look more certain is that colder air will be in place for the next couple of weeks. For those anxiously waiting and hoping for some snow for the holidays, that’s the first step. You have to have the cold air. Now, we’ll just watch for storm systems that could interact with that cold air to see if any snow ends up moving our way.”

