Areas of freezing fog develop tonight over eastern counties

Overnight lows are forecast to drop back into the upper 20s with calm winds and cloud cover moving back into the area. Another round of patchy freezing fog is expected to form again early tomorrow morning–primarily for the eastern counties–which will then give way to sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50° east and middle 50s west where the ground is still dry.

Looking ahead to the work week, above average temperatures come into play as we try and reach 50° east and lower 50s west near the start of the week. Our next rain chance looks to be mid-week with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in at the tail end of the system, but mainly a rain chance.

Cooler weather settles back in for the second half of the week with highs only in the lower 40s to end the work week and head into the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

