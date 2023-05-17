Areas of patchy fog have developed during the early morning hours, so give yourselves a few extra minutes to get to where you need to go. Otherwise, the fog clears out this morning, leaving us with some very nice weather for Wednesday. Temperatures will be comfortable in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny weather and cool overnight temperatures in the 50s.

There could be a few storms that develop later Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours. Some of those showers and storms could linger into Friday morning, but the better moisture with this system will be just to our south. Some of the storms, though, could produce locally heavy rainfall across areas that already picked up a lot of rain this week. So, we’ll be monitoring that over the next couple of days.

We clear out just in time for a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures will be very pleasant on Saturday as we only make it into the lower to middle 70s with lots of sunshine. By Sunday, we’ll warm into the 80s with the return of a light southerly breeze.