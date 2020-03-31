Beautiful but windy day ahead for Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny and pleasant Wednesday

Stronger wind through midweek

Scattered showers and t’storms Thursday night and Friday

Tonight temperatures will fall back down into the 40s with mostly clear skies.

Expect more sun Wednesday, and that’s not an April Fools’ joke. Winds will be a lot stronger at 15-30 mph coming from the south. Temperatures may hit the lower 70s for the afternoon high.

Clouds return Thursday and will likely block the sun for much of the day with gusty wind and highs in the 60s again close to 70°.

Showers and scattered storms look likely Thursday night into early Friday as unstable air filters across northeast Kansas. It will also be considerably cooler. Low to mid 50s can be expected for Friday late day.

Temperatures will be at or below normal across the region this weekend, but Saturday should be decent with a partly cloudy sky. Late-season frost may occur across our northern counties as the day begins and highs should reach the 50s.

Sunday looks occasionally rainy with scattered showers, and that pattern may continue into the first part of Monday. There is a chance that some spots could hit 80° or exceed that next Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com