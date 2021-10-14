Beautiful day ahead of our next rain chance tonight

Some overnight clouds are clearing out this morning, and we’ll have sunshine through most of the daytime. Highs on Thursday will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

However, we could end up with more widespread cloud cover and even a few showers late in the day into the early part of the night.

Behind tonight’s rain chance, we look to quiet down and dry out for several days. Temperatures cool down even more on Friday into the lower 60s for highs despite mostly sunny weather. We’ll likely see our first 30s of the season, too, and maybe our first frost for some of us. That should happen overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.