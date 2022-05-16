Even though we start off on the cool side today, we’ll warm up pretty quickly through this afternoon. Today will be one of the most pleasant days this week with plenty of sunshine and winds remaining light out of the south. Highs should make it up into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our next chance for rain moves in for Tuesday, lingering into early Wednesday. There’s also a couple chances for isolated showers or storms Wednesday night and Thursday night while the daytime hours look to remain dry.

Rain looks to move in early Tuesday morning with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Scattered showers and storms look to be possible through the day, and another round of rain could move in overnight and into Wednesday. Temperatures for Tuesday will manage to get into the lower 80s again.