Beautiful days to midweek, then rain and storm chances increase

It’s hard to believe that it was 90 degrees last Tuesday. What an abrupt change from being so hot to experiencing highs only in the 50s on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures modified over the weekend. The timing of Saturday morning rain and afternoon clearing was on the money, and Saturday afternoon was pleasant despite the strong breezes. Yesterday started with some clouds, and then partly sunny conditions took over.

Today should be absolutely gorgeous with abundant sunshine. It will be chilly early with light northwest wind, then temperatures will warm to near normal through late afternoon.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 69-73

Wind: W/SW 6-12

It should stay sunny Tuesday, but breezes will become stronger. Clouds will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday, then rain chances will start going up.

Isolated t’storms are possible late Wednesday, then showers and storms become more likely Thursday as a boundary crosses northeast Kansas. Clouds should decrease very quickly, but temperatures will drop sharply. This will give us our lowest temps of the season so far with possible frost and lows of 32-36. Highs might only be around 52-57 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy the magnificent day ahead…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

