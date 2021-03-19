Beautiful end to the week ahead of a breezy & mild weekend

Abundant sunshine and light winds are really setting us up for a beautiful end to the work week today! Highs should be able to make it into the mid-upper 50s, which is really spot on for this time of the year.

Overnight, clear skies continue and winds begin to shift to the south. We’ve got another chilly night with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s.

We get a chance to dry things out, even more, through the weekend as our winds increase. We could see gusts between 20-30mph on Saturday and between 30-35 mph on Sunday.