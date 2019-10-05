Beautiful fall days ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Dry tonight

Beautiful weather Sunday through Tuesday

Another COLD front

Tonight we’ll remain mostly clear with temperatures dipping down into the middle to upper 40s for the overnight low.

Sunday shapes out to be a beautiful day for football as the Chiefs take on the Colts. Afternoon highs look to be in the middle to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Should be in the lower 60s by kickoff that evening.

This trend of near perfect weather continue as temperatures should stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for the first to middle part of next week.

Another cold front is expected to move through in the middle of next week bringing showers and spotty storm chances late Wednesday into Thursday. After that, the coldest air of the season works its way in Thursday night with lows in the 30s and highs only reaching into the low to mid 50s! We may even be looking at our first frost, so be prepared to clean out your gardens and flower beds this week and find that car scraper!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





