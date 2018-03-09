Beautiful March weather heading into a cooler weekend

We’re tracking even nicer weather on tap today! Temps will slowly warm into the middle 60s this afternoon – still looking like the best day in the extended forecast. Clouds will start to increase again tomorrow, as another storm system moves into our neck of the woods. But until then – it’s smooth sailing as temps head back into above average territory. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is climbing. It’s now up to 54°. After a fairly cool week thus far, we’ll head some 10°+ above that seasonal standard today! If you don’t have any Friday evening plans – it’s never too late to make some! Light winds, lots of sun and warmer weather – how can you beat that?!

As we alluded to above, we’re watching a potential weather-maker sliding into Northeast Kansas on Saturday afternoon/evening. Recent computer models don’t look too impressive, though. In fact – the overall trend is that most of the rain will pop-up along and ahead of the cold front – even east of Kansas City. The best chance for rain – looks to be along/east of US-75. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday night too. Again – don’t expect much moisture out of the weakening rain chances. Generally, less than a half-inch of rain is expected – with most spots staying dry completely. The weekend storm system is yet another March cold front and temps will be plunging heading into Sunday morning. If the cold air catches up to any raindrops – we could have a couple light snow showers on our hands by Sunday morning. At this point, little to no snow accumulation is expected. Temps on Sunday morning will be close to the freezing mark too. Don’t forget to turn those clocks AHEAD one hour Saturday night, as we ‘spring forward’ into Daylight Saving Time (we lose a valuable hour of sleep – worst weekend ever!

Expect more sunshine before the weekend is over. We should clear things out rather quickly by Sunday afternoon, but temps will likely be trapped in the 40s. 50°+ looks like a solid forecast for the first few days of next week. There’s some confidence that we’ll warm things up heading into St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. It’s just way too early to talk specifics, but we should be back into the 60s (and maybe even the 70s) by next Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert