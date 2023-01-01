Patchy fog will dissipate as the morning progresses, and our skies should clear out a bit, too. The first day of the new year should be really quite pleasant, especially as our winds will be light again. Highs will be in the middle 50s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive on Monday, and it wouldn’t be out of the question for a couple rumbles of thunder to be heard late in the day in the eastern half of the area. We should still be above average by this point with highs in the 50s to near 60° for those in the south and east, highs in the 40s north and west.

Rain comes to an end later Monday night and early Tuesday morning as a cold front slides through, bringing drier and cooler temperatures with it. Overnight lows should be in the middle 30s, only to make it close to 40° by Tuesday afternoon. There could be a slim chance our extreme northwestern counties could see a bit of wrap around wintry precipitation, but we’re not expecting much, if anything, in the way of accumulation as it’ll likely melt on contact if it happens at all.