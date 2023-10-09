We get to enjoy very pleasant weather today behind a cold front that moved through yesterday. Winds will remain light, and under sunny skies, we’ll warm up to near 70°. The cooldown is brief, though, as temperatures swing back in the other direction for midweek.

Temperatures rebound into the lower to middle 80s through Thursday as our winds turn to the south. Thursday looks to be pretty breezy as our next storm system moves in. We could even see overnight lows rise back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

As our next system arrives, that will increase rain chances for Thursday into Friday. And after a warm middle of the week, we significantly cool down for Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s, if not even cooler! Friday does look to be rather chilly, though, as our winds will be breezy out of the north and west paired with the cooler temperatures and lingering rain showers.

By the weekend, we clear out the clouds and rain, and end up with mostly sunny skies. The chilly air hangs around though, and highs will likely be in the lower 60s for Saturday and Sunday with a breezy northwesterly wind. Overnight lows dip into the lower 40s.