Temperatures rebound to near 70° for Monday, and with a much lighter wind, it’ll be a beautiful start to the week! Don’t get too used to it though, breezy conditions return as soon as the tomorrow.

With a bit more of a breeze returning tonight out of the south and east, temperatures should be more mild in the mid to upper 40s. The winds will also help us warm into the upper 70s and low 80s through the middle of the week.

There is a slim chance for a few showers and storms tomorrow. Though most, if not all, should remain dry. The best chance for rain this week appears to arrive late Wednesday into early Thursday. Some storms late Wednesday could be strong to severe with large hail being the main threat along with damaging wind gusts.