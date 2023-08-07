Today looks to be a beautiful start to the week as our humidity stays low and temperatures remain cooler than average. We’ll get to enjoy it more today, too, as our winds will be much lighter than what we saw yesterday! Highs today should make it into the lower to middle 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

We can’t rule out a couple stray showers or storms tonight and into tomorrow morning, but the best chance for storms this week will be late Tuesday and into Wednesday. There may be some stronger storms, as well, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Showers could linger through Wednesday morning keeping highs in the low to mid 80s again.

After the midweek storm chance, temperatures begin to gradually warm towards the weekend. Highs in the lower 90s are likely for the end of the week and start of the weekend before high pressure tries to build back in to our south.