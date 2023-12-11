What We’re Tracking

Sunny Monday

Cloud cover midweek

Dry and near normal

Temperatures this morning for most folks are in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We have seen a southerly breeze throughout the overnight hours. This will warm us up to start off the work week.

Highs climb to the lower to middle 50s. That’s a brief warming as another cold front arrives in late tonight into early Tuesday morning dropping us back to more seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

The next several days look to be quiet and dry as high pressure become our dominant pattern. This looks to change later this week as our next storm system moves our way. The path is something to watch but it looks to bring a few rain showers late Friday into early Saturday albeit the chance is slim.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard