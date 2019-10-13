Beautiful start to the week

What We’re Tracking:

Clear and cool tonight

Pleasant fall weather for Monday

Cooler air for the middle of the week

Mostly clear and comfortably cool tonight as temperatures drop all the way back into the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Monday morning. The wind will remain light to calm throughout the night, as well.

Lots of sunshine for a beautiful Monday with southerly breezes increasing to 10-15mph for the afternoon hours. That along with a mostly sunny sky will boost temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s areawide.

Our next cold front slides in early Tuesday, turning our wind to the northwest. While the cool-down for Tuesday afternoon won’t be a massive drop–only falling into the lower 60s for highs on Tuesday–the wind chill will again be an issue by Wednesday morning. A northwest breeze and temperatures in the upper 30s early Wednesday will make it feel like upper 20s to lower 30s in the morning hours. However, we warm back up through the week before rain chances arrive late in the week and into the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com