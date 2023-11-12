With lots of sunshine today, and a bit of a southwest breeze, we’ll warm up quite a bit for today. Highs will make it up into the upper 60s and low 70s with wind gusts around 20 mph. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly clear skies.

The sunshine continues through the first half of the work week, and our temperatures stay pretty similar, as well. Highs look to remain in the upper 60s to low 70s with overnight lows near 40° through, at least, Wednesday before a weak front moves through by Friday. That should cool us down just a tad for the end of the week and start of the weekend.

This quiet weather pattern will stick around through this week with little to no rain chances expected throughout the first half of the weekend. There are some indications that our pattern gets a bit more active as we get a bit closer to Thanksgiving.