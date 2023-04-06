We’ll have quite a bit of sunshine to end out the week, and temperatures begin gradually warming up. Highs today will be near 60°, and by Friday afternoon we’ll be back in the mid 60s. Mid 60s is pretty average for us this time of year, and the best part of the next few days is that our winds will remain light!

Easter weekend looks beautiful with relatively light winds and pleasant temperatures! Highs should make it into the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Some models are showing a few isolated showers mid-day, but early morning church services and egg hunts should be in good shape.

The slight chance for a few showers may linger into Monday, but we do continue warming into early next week, with highs once again approaching 80° by Tuesday and Wednesday.