Today will feature warm temperatures, again, rising in the upper 50s to low 60s with a relatively light wind out of the south.

Early Tuesday we will see the beginning of our next system move through, which will provide the viewing area with rain that could be heavy at times. We may even see a few embedded thunderstorms, as well. As this system moves through, wind speeds will increase from the southwest at 25-30 mph with gusts up to 35-40 mph.

Highs on Wednesday will still be on the mild side in the mid 40s, but winds will be shifting to the northwest by the evening with gusts up to 35 mph. That’ll cause temperatures to drop all the way down into the teens during the night with single digit wind chills.

As our temperatures drop, we’ll likely see some rain/snow move into the area. Locations that favor the best chance for the most snowfall appear to be in the northwestern half of our viewing area, but nearly all of us will see a transition over to snow before Thursday morning. Not only could we be dealing with several inches of snow in some cases, but the the strong winds, blowing and drifting snow will also be a concern as visibilities are reduced. This will likely make for hazardous driving conditions for the morning hours on Thursday, especially.