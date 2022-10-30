We’ll see mainly cloudy skies through the day today with most, if not all, locations staying dry. Highs today should warm into the upper 60s with light winds.

Temperatures increase through the middle of the upcoming week where we’ll be in the low 70s on Monday with overnight lows in the middle 40s.

That’ll put evening temperatures for Halloween in the upper 50s-low 60s for trick-or-treaters, and with nearly calm winds and clear skies, that’s a freakishly great forecast!

By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs should reach into the middle to upper 70s as our winds pick up out of the south. Conditions look to remain dry at least until the last half of next week when our next system is set to arrive, bringing potential rain chances for the weekend.