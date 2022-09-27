We have a stretch of beautiful fall weather heading our way this week. The only complaint is our lack of rain.

Lots of sunshine and a light south wind today will help us warm into the low 80s this afternoon. Lows will fall into the low to middle 40s.

By Wednesday, as the very light east wind continues, we’ll likely be several degrees cooler. Highs tomorrow look to only make it into the low to mid 70s.

Communities in our far eastern tier of counties could dip as low as the upper 30s waking up early Thursday!