Patchy dense fog may stick around through mid morning before finally clearing out, so give yourselves ample time to get to where you need to go early on today. Otherwise, we’ll see sunshine today with pleasant temperatures! Highs will likely stay in the mid to upper 70s through this afternoon.

The below average temperatures look to stick around for a while, even into the weekend. Highs will likely be in the upper 70s to low 80 through at least Saturday, and overnight lows should be in the lower 50s. We do gradually start to warm things up a bit further into the 80s starting on Sunday through the first part of next week.

There’s another slight chance for a few showers by Friday, potentially lingering into Saturday, but other than that the week ahead remains dry and sunny.