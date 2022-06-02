We have beautiful weather coming up for the next two days! There will be light winds, mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. Enjoy the break from the showery weather for the end of the week before another system moves our way by the weekend.

This weekend, we warm up a tad, into the upper 70s and low 80s. Unsettled weather returns, though, as another chance for showers or storms could be setting up starting Saturday. The wind will stay fairly light through the weekend, but could be slightly breezy on Saturday.

There could be another round of rain on Sunday, but we’re not looking at a complete washout by any means. Many spots could remain dry through the weekend.