Beautiful weather for the next few days

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy through the night

Warmer and a bit humid Friday and Saturday

Chance for showers or storms Saturday night into Sunday

Clear to partly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 50s by early Friday morning. A light southeast wind will develop early in the night and then turn more southerly by Friday morning.

Partly cloudy and breezy for Friday as south wind increases to 10-20mph. The breezes will help to boost high temperatures into the lower 80s Friday afternoon. Even warmer weather–and higher humidity–moves our way for Saturday. Highs in the middle 80s.

Our next system brings a small chance for showers and storms Saturday night or early Sunday, then clearing and a little cooler for the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

