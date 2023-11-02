What We’re Tracking

Warmer and more breezy

Beautiful weather for the weekend

Slim rain chances

We continue to warm up through the rest of the week and into the weekend thanks to an occasionally breezy south wind. Tomorrow, winds could gust around 20-30mph at times. By this afternoon, highs should make it up close to 70° with a mostly sunny sky.

This will keep overnight temperatures a bit more mild, as well. We should only drop back into the lower to middle 40s for the next few nights. Overall, the weather is looking really good for the end of the week.

That mild, sunny weather should last into next weekend with highs on both Saturday & Sunday in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The next week looks to be quite dry with only a couple slim chances for rain with the first late Saturday, and the second next Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard