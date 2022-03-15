Today is shaping up to be a beautiful day! We’ll have calm winds, sunshine, and highs in the lower 60s!

Tonight, expect mild temperatures in the middle 40s for lows as our winds pick up out of the south.

We’ll stay mainly clear through the night and most of the day tomorrow.

By Wednesday, highs will return to the mid 70s ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures will be a solid 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year, and that’s all thanks to our breezy southerly winds.

They could gust upwards of 25-30 mph, so we’ll once again, be monitoring the fire danger across the area as it will be elevated on Wednesday.