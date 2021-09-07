Beautiful weather settles in for the middle of the week



What We’re Tracking:

Drier, cooler air moving in

Mostly sunny each day this week

Temperatures warm again by the weekend

Behind a cold front, temperatures drop into the lower to middle 50s for Wednesday morning. The most notably difference on the back side of this cold front is the substantial drop in humidity that will be in place for the next few days.

With that low humidity air hanging around, a taste of early fall with warm, sunny weather and highs only in the lower 80s for the afternoon. Wednesday may turn out to be the most pleasant day of the week, but overall most days will be sunny and warm with pleasantly mild conditions overnight.

The quiet weather continues through the weekend, but our temperatures do look to warm back up again by Friday and Saturday, when upper 80s and lower 90s return to the area. Most areas will stay dry through the next several days as we are not in a favorable location for any rain chances throughout the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller