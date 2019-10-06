Beautiful weather to start the workweek

What We’re Tracking:

Cool and clearing for tonight

Beautiful stretch of weather

A strong late-week cold front

Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 40s with light wind around through the night. By morning, the wind should become nearly calm, making for a rather chilly start to the workweek.

This trend of near perfect weather continues as temperatures stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for the first to middle part of next week. Sunny to partly cloudy days and mostly clear nights. Although a slight warming trend is expected, the humidity only returns briefly on Thursday right before the next cold front arrives.

That cold front is expected to move through in the middle of the day on Thursday, bringing showers and storms perhaps as early as late Wednesday for the western areas then into Thursday farther east. After that, the coldest air of the season works its way in Thursday night with lows in the 30s and highs only reaching into the low to mid 50s. We may even be looking at our first frost as we head into early next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com