Today is shaping up to be a beautiful day! We should see lots of sunshine, and temperatures peaking out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will also be light today, so get out and enjoy it if you can!

Cloud cover will start to increase again as we head into Wednesday before our next best chance for rain and some snow arrives. This looks to happen late Wednesday into very early Thursday morning. The system could move through rather quickly, which would limit the amount of precipitation.

As of right now, it looks to begin as rain, then transition to snow before exiting. Accumulations should be light, and it’ll help that the week is starting out so warm because our ground temperatures should be warm, as well. Minor accumulation on grassy surfaces will be possible from Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.