We’ll have light winds and clear skies today, making for a gorgeous afternoon! Highs should make it into the upper 60s and low 70s, so spend some time outside if you can!

Tonight, we can expect clear conditions again and chilly temperatures as we drop into the low 30s.

Overall, our weather pattern looks to be mainly dry and warm for the next several days aside from increasing clouds and a slight chance for some rain showers late Thursday night into early Friday morning.