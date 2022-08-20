Skies clear through the late morning today. Highs on Saturday are only expected to reach the lower to middle 80s. So, enjoy the comfortable warmth as we start the weekend!

Looking forward to the rest of the weekend, Sunday will be in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Overall, the weekend forecast appears to be near perfect for this time of the year! Average highs are in the upper 80s.

Highs into next week will see a gradual warming trend, into the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows are expected in the low to mid 60s. Our next chance for rain and cooler temperatures appears to arrive by next weekend.