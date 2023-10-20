What We’re Tracking

Dry and pleasant through the weekend

Warm start to the week

A more active pattern for next week

After seeing temperatures in the lower to middle 80s today, our temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s because of our light winds and clear skies. The area of high pressure continues to be the dominant weather pattern for the next few days.

Because of this, the weekend should be fairly pleasant with dry conditions and lots of sun. Highs Saturday will top out in the middle 70s with a slight cool down Sunday. Looks like one of the best fall weekends weather-wise is on tap for this weekend!

Winds will start to pick up by the end of the weekend out of the South by Sunday evening. Strong breezes will stick around heading into next week sending our temperatures back into the lower 80s for Monday.

Dry conditions look to continue through at least the first part of next week before a more active pattern starts to set up for us. After a sizeable warm-up to start the week, a chance for rain returns by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week with a stronger cold front later in the week–stay tuned!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard