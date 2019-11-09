Beautiful weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly Friday night

Warmer and pleasant Saturday

Snow showers Sunday night into early Monday

Clear and cold for Friday night football. Sunshine and light breezes will make for a great start to the weekend. Afternoon highs should reach the mid 60s in most areas on Saturday if not upper 60s. Great day to rake leaves, clean gutters and/or wash the car. It may be one of our last 60 degree days since we’re getting so late in the season.

Another cold front sweeps across northeast Kansas on Sunday, but we should still reach the mid 50s before turning much colder. Veterans Day may be frigid with temps that barely get to the 30-32 degree mark, and there may be some morning snow showers that could leave a dusting.

Lows through midweek may range from 10-20 degrees. Highs may only reach the mid to upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. Conditions should remain dry for the entire week. Besides the slight chance for some flurries Sunday night into Monday morning, the chance for snow is essentially zero for the next 7-9 days as we bear this colder air that makes its way here in northeast Kansas.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

