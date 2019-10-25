Becoming slightly warmer before next week’s temperature tumble

We may get our first measurable snow by next Tuesday or Wednesday

A strong cold front made it so much colder Thursday with a temperatures about 20-25 degrees lower than what we had for midweek. We had considerable cloudiness with a few sprinkles, while there were even a few snowflakes to the far west/northwest.

North breezes have eased and the sky has cleared across most of northeast Kansas. Showers to the far south should end as the system moves east. Frost is likely, but abundant sunshine and light wind should make for a relatively pleasant late fall afternoon.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 54-57

Wind: NE 6-12

Friday night will be clear and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s for high school football. Saturday may be partly cloudy and mild with a tiny shower chance by evening. Most rain will stay well south. It looks great for college games in Manhattan, Topeka and Lawrence.

Oklahoma at Kansas State:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

50 at kickoff and 59 degrees late game

Texas Tech at Kansas:

Clear

56 at kickoff and 49 degrees late game

Sunny and cool Sunday. Monday should be pleasant, but it likely turns much colder by next Tuesday into Wednesday with a chance of brief wet snow or some rain/snow mix. Expect clearing for Thursday (Halloween) and kids (of all ages) will definitely need warm clothing under their costumes. Early evening temps will be around 38-40 degrees and it will likely be breezy, but mainly clear.

Frosty early, otherwise pretty and cool…

KSNT Meteorologist David George





