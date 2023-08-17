What We’re Tracking

Temperatures gradually warming

Lots of sunshine ahead

Triple digits by the weekend

Tonight will be another cool overnight after a weak frontal boundary moved through this morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The area of high pressure that has been building towards the west begins to move its way into the area.

Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to middle 90s as we transition into the pattern, and by the weekend we can expect triple digit heat. Dew points, though, look to remain in the lower to middle 60s. So, it’ll most likely feel a bit hotter than our air temperatures, but it won’t feel quite as soupy as our last stretch of hot weather.

The heat looks to last into the middle part of next week, if not a bit longer than that. And with high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well. Another thing to keep in mind is that this heat will be without too much wind after Saturday, so expect the air to be rather uncomfortable to be out in during the peak heating of the afternoons and make weekend plans accordingly.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller