There will be a few showers around this morning, but that will give way to cloudy skies later. Highs will likely reach into the middle to upper 80s with slightly more dry time today, but the weather pattern stays pretty active.

Yet another chance for storms moves in later this afternoon, but more so through the night and into Wednesday.

Additional chances for rain look to be focused Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures staying relatively cool through the next several days as the front meanders around the region. High temperatures will fluctuate between the middle to upper 80s throughout the work week.