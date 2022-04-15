We’ll have cloudy skies today, and we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two through the day as a system passes by to our south. Otherwise, most spots stay dry, and highs look to make it into the low 60s.

Things become a bit more breezy tonight and into tomorrow as our winds turn out of the north and northeast. That will keep our temperatures cooler for the weekend. Tonight, lows will dip into the mid 30s.

Tomorrow, we’ll see some sunshine and highs should climb into the upper 50s. Overall, a little chilly, but not too bad of a day to start off the weekend.

Unfortunately, Easter Sunday looks more chilly with rain showers. So, if you’re planning on attending any church services or egg hunts, you’ll want to dress warmly and bring the rain gear. Highs will struggle to even hit 55° by Sunday afternoon.