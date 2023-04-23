What We’re Tracking

Winds back off a bit tonight

Another freeze early Sunday

Rainy start to next week

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9 AM.

Thanks to the clear skies and light winds through the night, temperatures dropped below freezing for many, with lows starting off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Luckily with the light winds most spots are only feeling a few degrees colder than the air temperatures with wind chills feeling more like middle 20s.

We should see plenty of sunshine for our Sunday before clouds filter in later this evening. Winds will actually remain light throughout the day as highs approach the upper 50s to near 60°.

Our weather pattern gets pretty active heading into next week, which is typical for this time of the year. The next chance for showers arrives by late Monday and lingers through midweek as highs try and rebound into the middle 60s. It looks like we could see good chances for rain almost every single day.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez